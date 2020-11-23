Uganda hippos face South Sudan in zonal qualifiers for Afcon U-20

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Hippos will take to the field this afternoon at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha in their opening Group B match of the Zonal Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) U-20 qualifiers.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso told Uganda Radio Network – URN last night that the team is rearing to go and win every group game first.

“Our target is to qualify for Afcon U-20 and that means that we must reach the final. We must treat every game like a final,” said Byekwaso, a former Ugandan Cranes International.

SC Villa youngster Gavin Kizito Mugweri will skipper the team. The match against South Sudan promise to be a grudge match considering the fact that the senior teams of the two nations clashed a week ago in the Afcon qualifiers.

But before Uganda Hippos and South Sudan face-off, Ethiopia will take on Kenya in a Group C match at the same Stadium. Uganda Hippos will play their last Group B match against Burundi on November 25th.

The zonal qualifier which will see two teams qualify for the 2021 Afcon U-20 kicked-off on Sunday with hosts Tanzania humbling Djibouti 6-1 in a game played in Karatu town.

The qualifier which has attracted nine teams will climax with the finals on December 2nd.

********

URN