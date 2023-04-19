Uganda drops to 4th at AAJTC going into final round

TOP 5 BOYS

✳ South Africa 🇿🇦 637

✳ Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 709

✳ Egypt 🇪🇬 713

✳ Uganda 🇺🇬 714

✳ Zambia 🇿🇲 714

Kampala, Uganda | Phillip Corry | Team Uganda today failed to sustain it’s third position on Day 3 at the All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship at the par 72, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo.

Juma Abiti, returned a score of 4 over par 76 to return with the best score for Team Uganda. Abdul Kakeeto returned 85 while the captain Akena, who registered an ace on Day 1, returned with a score of 85.

Uganda is tied for fourth with 714 gross together with Zambia going into tomorrow’s final round.

Reigning champions South Africa lead the leaderboard with a total of 637 gross.

Zimbabwe moved the board to dispose off Egypt today returning with 709 gross while Egypt replaced Uganda in third spot with a gross score of 713.

In the girls category reigning champions South Africa lead with 444 gross with Zimbabwe second with 476 while Kenya is third with 503 gross and Uganda at 517.

The four day tournament concludes tomorrow with the final round with classification of positions with the Best 3 nations in the both the Boys and Girls booking a slot at this year’s World Junior Golf Cup in Japan later this year.