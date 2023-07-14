Uganda draws Algeria again in World Cup qualifiers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes have been placed in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Africa with with Algeria and Guinea in the draws conducted on Thursday on the sidelines of the 45th CAF Congress in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Uganda was placed in Pot 3 prior to the draws and the lots made by former Nigerian midfielder Jay Jay Okocha confirmed the Group where the Cranes will play as G.

The same group has Algeria who coincidentally are Uganda’s opponents in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The other teams in the same Group include Guinea, Mozambique, Botswana and Somalia.

It should be noted that a total of 54 countries have been drawn into nine groups, each composed of six teams.

The winner of each group will directly qualify to the World Cup, while the four best group runners-up will participate in play-offs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will see participation of teams increase from the current 32 to 48 which also consequently leads the increase in number of teams from CAF (Africa) from 5 to 9 or possibly 10 depending on the outcome of the intercontinental playoffs.

SOURCE: FUFA.com