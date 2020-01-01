Uganda deports South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been deported.

According to Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson, Chaka Chaka was escorted to Entebbe Airport by the police and a team from the immigration department on Tuesday afternoon after being detained inside her hotel room.

Chaka Chaka was expected to perform at the Enkuuka Concert at Lubiri Grounds.

Enanga says that the musician entered the country using an ordinary visa which does not allow her to perform or carry out any money generating activity.

According to Enanga, Chaka-Chaka should apply for a working visa if she wants to perform in the country.

According to sources, Chaka Chaka was detained on Tuesday inside her room at Pearl of Africa Hotel where she was staying since Monday when she arrived in the country.

Abbe Musinguzi also known as Abitex who brought Chaka Chaka into the country, says that they are not sure of her whereabouts.

“Yvonne’s issue is hard to understand. The last time I spoke to her in the morning, she was leaving the hotel to come for a soundcheck at the venue. But I was later informed that she was being detained by security officers at the hotel who said they were offering her security. She was refused to leave the hotel,” Musinguzi said.

URN