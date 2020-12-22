Uganda cubs coach vows to defeat Tanzania in CECAFA U-17 cup final

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cubs had coach Hamuza Lutalo has vowed that his team will defeat Tanzania in the final of the CECAFA U-17 Challenge Cup this afternoon at the Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, Rwanda.

Reaching the final also guarantees the two teams appearance in the Afcon U-17 competition to take place in Morocco next year in March.

Lutalo told Uganda Radio Network (URA) in an interview on Monday night that his team is determined to retain the trophy. “I know Tanzania is not an easy side, but we have what it takes to beat them,” added the coach.

Uganda are the only team in the competition that has won all it’s matches and not conceded a goal. The Cubs beat Kenya 5-0, stopped Ethiopia 3-0 and saw off Djibouti 1-0 at the semi-final stage.

But Tanzania’s coach Maalim Swalehe Mohamed has also made it clear that they are not about to suffer defeat to Uganda again. “We lost in the final of the U-20 to Uganda last month, and now we are going to play our hearts out to see that we carry the trophy home,” added the coach. Uganda Cubs will be led by the tournament’s leading scorer Oscar Mawa who has netted six goals, while Tanzania welcomes back their star Omar Mvungi who has two goals but missed the semi-final because of accumulated yellow cards. Auka Gacheo, the Executive Director of the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) says they expect a tough final since the two sides have showed that they prepared well.

“We thank all the six teams for taking part and thank the Rwanda government and the Football body FERWAFA for hosting this tournament during a tough period affected by the Coronavirus,” added Gecheo.

