Uganda Cranes test Kenya’s Harambee Stars in Nairobi

*Kenya vs Uganda

*Sunday 8th September 2019

*Venue – Kasarani Stadium

*4PM

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will battle Uganda Cranes in an international friendly at the Moi International Stadium, Kasarani on Sunday.

The two teams are using the FIFA International weekend to prepare their players ahead of 2020 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

In the absence of South African based goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, striker Emmanuel Okwi will captain the team. Abudallah Mubiru, Uganda’s interim coach told URN that playing Kenya will give his players a good build-up.

“These International matches are very important for players to get playing time,” he added. Some of the foreign based players who will feature in the match include; Okwi, Timothy Awany, Khalid Aucho, Allan Kyambadde, Tadeo Lwanga and Kizito Luwagga among others.

Kenya will miss the services of England based skipper Victor Wanyama, but Michael Olunga who plies his trade in Japan will captain the Harambee Stars.

The Uganda Cranes will face Burundi later this month in the first leg of the 2020 CHAN qualifier in Bujumbura before the return leg in Kampala next month.