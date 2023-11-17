Uganda Cranes start Paul Put era with Guinea test

Rabat, Morocco | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Cranes are set to take on West African giants Guinea in their inaugural 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture today at Stade De Municipal in Berkane, Morocco.

Joseph Paul Put, the new Uganda Cranes head coach faces the daunting task of fielding a team against Guinea with less than two weeks of preparation.

The Cranes, eyeing their first-ever World Cup appearance, find themselves in Group G alongside Guinea, Algeria, Mozambique, Botswana, and Somalia, vying for a coveted spot in the upcoming World Cup. This match marks Uganda’s first international competitive outing following the departure of Serbian coach Milutin Sredojević, commonly known as Micho.

Notably, this game signifies the debut of newly appointed manager Joseph Paul Put. Before his departure, Micho reportedly had disagreements with some players over what was described as outdated tactics. He faced substantial criticism for employing an outdated and defensive style of play that limited the team’s creativity and scoring opportunities, focusing predominantly on defense rather than encouraging creativity and open play.

Comparisons were drawn between Micho’s approach and that of former Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre, who captivated Ugandan football enthusiasts with his attacking style of play during his tenure from 2017 to 2019, a style that Micho failed to replicate. During his unveiling at the FUFA Complex earlier this month, Put expressed his intent to rejuvenate the Cranes’ fortunes.

Addressing the FUFA president, Moses Magogo, he affirmed, “I’m aware of the individual quality of this team and will strive for success because it is attainable.” Put indicated that his video analysts had compiled footage from Uganda Crane’s recent matches, serving as a foundation for his journey with the team. He emphasized a preference for attacking football and granting players the freedom to express themselves with the ball, although the practical application of this philosophy remains to be seen.

When assembling the squad for the Guinea and Somalia games, Put made notable adjustments, recalling players previously overlooked by Micho and introducing newcomers like 17-year-old Allan Oyirwoth from Amus College. Among the returning players are Kizito Luwagga and Yunus Sentamu, reportedly at odds with Micho over tactics. However, there were conspicuous omissions such as Joseph Ochaya, Farouk Miya, and Emmanuel Okwi, leaving uncertainties about Put’s tactical approach and utilization of these players.

Previously, critics had accused the FA of influencing the coach’s team selection, but in a recent media engagement, Magogo refuted these allegations, asserting that the coach has complete autonomy in player selection, with the Federation facilitating the transportation of selected players. The team is currently in Morocco, undergoing final preparations for the Guinea encounter. Put acknowledged the players’ positive response to training despite challenging temperatures in Morocco.

Seasoned defender Halid Lwaliwa expressed the team’s determination to embrace Put’s instructions fully for optimal results.

Uganda faces a resurgent Guinea team unbeaten in their last three international games. In their previous seven encounters, Guinea emerged victorious thrice against Uganda and suffered defeat twice.

URN