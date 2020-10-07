Uganda Cranes secure clearance to camp in Dubai

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has said the national football team, Cranes will finally travel to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates this evening after they got clearance.

Head coach Jonathan Mckinstry together with the players were meant to travel on Sunday but were delayed because authorities in Dubai had not cleared the team due to tough COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the FUFA communications director Ahmed Hussein has today confirmed to Uganda Radio Network-URN that the team has accomplished all the necessities and will travel at 9 pm today.

Hussein however said Egyptian based professional Derrick Nsibambi will not be part of the squad as he pulled out because of a hamstring injury he sustained while featuring for his club Smouha a few days ago.

“Unfortunately, one of the players who had been summoned earlier, Nsibambi will not be part of the team because he picked an injury in Egypt.

The rules do not allow us to replace him because for any player who is going to feature, one must seek permission two weeks before as per FIFA regulations,” added Hussein. He said because of the delay in travelling because of clearance challenges, the team has now lost some days of training that was meant to run October 5-13.

The Uganda Cranes will use the camping in Dubai to prepare for two games against South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to take place next month.

Some of the professional players who will be part of the camp include; Denis Onyango (South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Sudan), Joseph Ochaya (DR Congo), Alex Kakuba (Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (England), Nicholas Wadada (Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Scotland), Allan Kateregga (Iraq), Farouk Miya (Turkey), Allan Kyambadde (Egypt), Jayden Onen (England), Alexis Bbakka (Sweden) and Edrisa Lubega (Estonia).

******

URN