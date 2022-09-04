Uganda Cranes destroys Tanzania to qualify for CHAN 2022

✳ 🇺🇬 Uganda 3 🇹🇿 Tanzania 0

Cranes players to each receive $2,500 from FUFA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & FUFA MEDIA | Uganda Cranes has qualified for the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) after sealing a second victory against Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the return leg played at St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende today.

Goals from KCCA FC midfielder Moses Waiswa in the first half, and two from Richard Basangwa, and Rogers Mato helped the Uganda Cranes secure a slot in the continental showpiece.

The 3-0 victory means Uganda qualifies on a 4-0 aggregate. Uganda secured an early advantage with a 1-0 against Tanzania last month.

The match kicked off at slow pace with the Uganda Cranes, but the hosts got a penalty after 17 minutes after Rogers Mato had been fouled in the box. Waiswa made no mistake from the spot.

At the beginning of the second half, Uganda Cranes came charged and ignited several attacks which would yield a second goal through substitute Basangwa nine minutes into the second half, before Rogers Mato scored the third one in the 75th minute.

This is Uganda’s sixth time to qualify for the continental showpiece having appeared at the previous five editions 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020. But, Uganda Cranes failed to impress in the last editions of the championship.

The TotalEnergies CHAN 2022 tournament was initially slated for 10 July to 1 August 2022 in Algeria, but the African Soccer governing body- CAF rescheduled it to January 2023.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, Uganda Cranes Head coach, Milutin Micho Sredojevic said the big task ahead of him will be improving the team’s performance in the final tournament that will be hosted next year in Algeria.

Taifa Stars head coach Hanour Janza says his game plan changed when they suffered a penalty. Although the visitors tried to create chances in the second half, they still failed to break Uganda’s organized defense.

Sudan and Ethiopia are the other teams from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) region that have qualified for CHAN 2022.

Line up

Nafian Alionzi (GK), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Derrick Ndahiro, Livingstone Mulondo, John Revita, Siraje Ssentamu, Marvin Youngman, Moses Waiswa, Rogers Mato, Martin Kizza, Milton Karisa (C)

Substitutes

Mathias Muwanga, James Begisa, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saidi Kyeyune, Richard Basangwa, Travis Mutyaba, Ibrahim Orit