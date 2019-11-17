Uganda Cranes aim for Group B top spot today

⚽ Uganda 🇺🇬 vs Malawi 🇲🇼

✳ AFCON 2021 Qualifiers

✳ Mandela Stadium, Namboole 4pm

✳ Entry Fees: 20,000/=, 50,000/= & 120,000/=

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes are confident they have what it takes to take charge of AFCON Group today when the host Malawi at Mandela National Stadium.

The match will be new coach Jonathan McKinstry’s first tie at home. He registered a goalless draw in the first match of this campaign as they frustrated Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou.

Mckinstry and his captain Denis Onyango are confident ahead of the match.

“We managed to get a point away from Burkina Faso. Focus is now against Malawi. We played against them and it was a goalless draw. It is a different game now. We have the fire power now. We need to win our home games,” captain Denis Onyango said in the pre-match conference.

Malawi on the other hand, come to this game with the advantage of having won their first game 1-0 over visiting South Sudan. Malawi and Orlando Pirates forward Gabadihno Mhango scored the lone lone in Malawi’s 1-0 opener against South Sudan.

Abdul Lumala of Pyramids in Egypt and Alexis David Bbakka who features for Carlstad in Sweden are out of Uganda’s squad after both failed to make it to Kampala.

In Lumala’s absence, William Luwagga Kizito is expected to be drifted into the starting line up.

Defender Timothy Denis Awany who started the away contest in Burkina Faso will need a late fitness test if he is to feature in the game having suffered a knock on the head.

Key Players

Uganda’s Farouk Miya will be instrumental as he has been firing on all cylinders at his Turkish club Konyaspor with five goals in 7 matches.

Cranes Probable Line Up: Dennis Onyango (GK, Captain), Bevis Mugabi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Mike Azira, Faruku Miya, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, William Luwagga Kizito, Henry Patrick Kaddu

Subs: Robert Odongkara (GK), Charles Lukwago (GK), Halid Lwaliwa, Taddeo Lwanga, William Kizito, Allan Kyambadde, Fahad Bayo, Allan Okello, Isaac Muleme, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Timothy Denis Awany

Malawi Team Squad:

Goalkeepers: William Thole (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers, Malawi)

Defenders: Lucky Malata (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Gomezgani Chirwa (Civo United, Malawi), Peter Cholopi (Be Forward Wanderers, Malawi), Stanley Sanudi (Be Forward Wanderers), Nickson Nyasulu (Big Bullets, Malawi), Trevour Kalema (Silver Strikers, Malawi)

Midfielders: Idana Chimwemwe (Big Bullets, Malawi), Chester Yamikani (North Carolina, US), Gerald Keith Phiri Jr. (Baroka, South Africa), John Banda (Captain, Blue Eagles – Malawi), Peter Banda (Big Bullets, Malawi), Melcium Mhone (Blue Eagles, Malawi), Kaira Chimango (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Chikoti Chirwa (Kamuzu Barracks, Malawi)

Strikers: Gabadihno Mhango (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), Richard Mbulu (Baroka, South Africa), Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi), Robin Ngalande (Zira FK, Azerbaijani)

SOURCE: Airtelfootball.ug