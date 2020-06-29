UGANDA: Coronavirus cases at 870, with 808 recoveries

🔺 11 new cases

🔺 Total confirmed cases 870

🔹 Total Deaths: 00

🔸Total Recoveries: 808

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases in the country bringing the total confirmed cases to 870.

The new cases were from 2,330 samples tested, 4 of them were from 1,784 samples tested at points of entry while 7 were from 546 samples of alerts and contacts.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 34 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.

Uganda to date is yet to report any COVID-19 related death.