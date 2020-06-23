UGANDA: Coronavirus cases at 797, with 699 recoveries

🔺 23 new cases

🔺 10 of them from Tororo (quarantined people)

🔺 Total confirmed cases 797

🔹 Total Deaths: 00

🔸Total Recoveries: 699

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. This brings the number of cases confirmed in Uganda to 797 as of June 23rd.

The new cases were from 2,219 samples tested, 5 of them were from 1,308 samples tested at points of entry while 18 were from 911 samples of alerts and contacts.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 13 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.

READ LATEST UGANDA UPDATES ON COVID-19 HERE (click)