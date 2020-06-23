UGANDA: Coronavirus cases at 797, with 699 recoveries

🔺 23 new cases
🔺 10 of them from Tororo (quarantined people)
🔺 Total confirmed cases 797
🔹 Total Deaths: 00
🔸Total Recoveries: 699
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. This brings the number of cases confirmed in Uganda to 797 as of June 23rd.
The new cases were from 2,219 samples tested, 5 of them were from 1,308 samples tested at points of entry while 18 were from 911 samples of alerts and contacts.
The Ministry of Health also confirmed that 13 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were returned to their respective country of origin.
Contrary to your text above M7 did very little to open up this country despite number of active cases is getting less all the time.
Fact is Covid-19 is never going to kill nearly as many people as the lockdown does.
Fact is that this country cannot afford further lockdown which worsens an already very weak education further, weakens the already weak economy, kills people en masse from starvation and curable desease, increases fertility, crime and domestic violence, etc.
It is not a question about wealth OR health – they go together and without at least a little wealth outside the governing minority there will be no health either.
Fact is that only about 0.5% of the Ugandan population has reached an age where Covid-19 iis a serious threat (M7 though being one of them which certainly affects policy)
Fact is that 1/153000 Africans have become direct victims of Covid-19 whereas much more than 1/2 Africans are constantly suffering from policies against Covid-19.
Why do we desteoy iur economies for Covid-19 when e.g. Malaria kills a thousand times more Africans and malnutrition more?
We need our economies, our freedom to work and an environment where this is possible.As said, the lockdown is the one killing us.
The M7 speach yesterday was a big disappointment and did not address any if the important questions he was expected to address.
To keep the country poor, unemployed and uneducated seems to suit him well as long as he becomes a star in fighting a desease that even in almost six months has had little direct (but devastating indirect) impact on the continent.
As we are waiting for the presidential masks, railways, TVs , radios and the Ugandan vaccine promised a month from June 1 speach, let us study the effect of lifting lockdowns in most European countries. Admittedly we only have 1-2 months data but we see no second wave or otjer disaster in Europe despite its three times older population! Why not learn from this rather than referring to M7 scientiists without Covid-experience and integrity?
Uganda cannot afford thius policy!
I love my parents and grandparents – lets protect them and other riisk groups. But let the rest of us live and get an education that will benefit this country once a new leadership is in place.
With love to Uganda and its people