Uganda census on track, UBOS dismisses ‘saboteurs’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Managment at the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has reassured the country that it continues with its preparation to conduct the 2023 National Population and Housing Census. UBOS urged the public to ignore social media claims that all was not well at the bureau that recently had a clear out of some staff over discipline issues.

UBOS Executive Director Dr Chris Mukiza said they have already established the census structure from national to village level, developed the census questionnaire, pre-tested the questionnaire, completed census mapping in 40 districts and now collecting data in other 40 districts and conducting sensitisation of the census programme, among others.

“These attacks by former errant staff disguising as whistlebolowers online cannot stop the Bureau from achieving its objectives, including delivering the national census on time. In fact, the Bureau is now stronger, stable, and a centre of demonstratable and able leadership,” Dr Mukiza said.

The online media reports allege that the contracts of the Executive Director and the Board members had expired at the end of the previous Financial Year and that the Board and the Executive Director are in office illegally. The reports, quoting “whistleblowers” claimed that they recently petitioned the IGG over the acts of corruption at UBOS said to date back to 2021.

“All these issues were addressed by reputable offices and were brought to logical conclusions. This is an old story that was already concluded upon in 2021 but is now simply being recycled to achieve the evil goals and intentions of the errant staff,” Mukiza charged.

UBOS in a recent statement stated that, “Henry Dhikusooka, a former Principal Officer in the department of Risk Management and John Mayende, formally Head of Department of Outreach and Quality Assurance were dismissed in line with the UBOS human resource manual and in support of other public service standard guidelines required of government officers.”

“The errant staff having been dismissed, by circulating false stories online have brought to the fore their ineptiness to the public that the Bureau leadership had detected long before they were dismissed. The UBOS Board, Management and Staff, are strong and steadfast towards strengthening statistical development, production, and dissemination as well as promoting good governance as the national statistics office,” Dr Mukiza said.

UBOS plans on track

UBOS is currently conducting pre-census activities but is continuously producing and disseminating social, demographic, environment, and economics indicators for informing development progress under SDGs and NDPIII.

In addition, the Bureau continues to support pillar 6 of the Parish Development Model (PDM) with data collection at household and community levels.

UBOS is conducting mapping and is working closely with district leaders to ensure smooth census mapping. They are mapping the whole country using electronic gadgets (tablets) with preloaded information to allow entry of data and information for easy data management. Mapping will establish the number of enumeration areas and, therefore, number of enumerators required.

Some of the key information being collected under mapping exercise include the Geo-code, which will subsequently become relevant in locating the various households, institutions, and other relevant facilities around the country.

The mapping exercise will provide an up to date information on the social amenities, household location, administrative units, and physical features. In addition, it will ensure that each enumeration area has got its own digital map.

It will further determine the period that an enumerator may be required to complete collecting data in a particular enumeration area.

There has been on-going census pilot activity in 13 selected districts. According to Dr Mukiza, the pilot exercise is very critical in understanding the performance of the whole census structure because it enables pre-testing of the entire census process.

UDHS Survey

Mukiza also said the 7th Uganda Demographic Health Survey (UDHS) 2022 was in its final stages towards publication.

The survey provides indicators on maternal and child mortality, nutrition, malaria and HIV prevalence, among other key health related data, hence enabhling policy formulation, programme implementation, and monitoring development performance in the health sector.

In addition, the Bureau is undertaking the Uganda National Household Survey as well as finalising the national livestock census report that will soon be disseminated.