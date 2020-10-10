Uganda Cancer Institute drafts cancer control plan 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cancer Institute-UCI has drafted a new 10-year National Cancer Control Plan 2020.

The plan provides for the care of new categories of cancer patients like refugees, migratory communities and emphasizes pediatric cancer care, which wasn’t in the previous plan.

Dr. Jackson Orem, the UCI Executive Director says the plan, which is under final review before it is submitted to the Health Ministry, focuses on the prevention and treatment of cancer and its related diseases in an all-inclusive manner unlike before.

Dr. Samuel Guma, the chairperson Uganda Cancer Society says the national cancer control program 2020 comes in handy as it provides for marginalized cancer patients who were not prioritised in previous frameworks.

Uganda currently has close to 56,238 cancers patients with an incidence of 32,617 contractions per 100,000 people annually. However, only 30% of close to 6000 children with cancer are diagnosed.

******

URN