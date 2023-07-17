Uganda beats Rwanda in Women’s Olympic Football

✳ Rwanda 0 Uganda 1 (Uganda win 4-3 aggregate)

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Women’s National Team, the Crested Cranes secured a hard fought win over Rwanda to storm the second round of the 2024 Paris Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers.

Supported by many fans including Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the team needed a goal in extra time to win 1-0 at Kigali Pele Stadium on Sunday and thus advance to the next round 4-3 on aggregate.

It should be noted that the first leg played on Wednesday last week ended 3-3.

Despite the numerous chances created throughout the game, Uganda could not find the breakthrough.

Sandra Nabweteme, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Fauzia Najjemba all got chances to fire Uganda into the lead but did not utilize the attempts at different intervals.

Assistant coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi made two changes from the team that played the first leg with goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro and Shamirah Nalugya replacing captain Ruth Aturo and Margret Kunihira respectively.

The first attempt at goal fell to Nabweteme in the 8th minute but the Rwandese goalkeeper was quick off her line to deny the former.

Najjemba too had her attempt from close range parried away by the goalkeeper.

At the start of the second half, the coach introduced Fazila Ikwaput in place of Hasifah Nassuna. There were further changes with Catherine Nagadya and Hadijah Nandago introduced in places of Nalugya and Nyinagahirwa.

In the 10th minute of extra time, Ikwaput fired Uganda into the lead with a low drive into the bottom left corner.

The win means Uganda advances to the second qualification round where they face Cameroon in October.

Uganda’s Starting XI

Daisy Nakaziro (GK), Samalie Nakacwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Aisha Nantongo, Shadia Nankya, Joan Nabirye, Shamirah Nalugya, Hasifah Nassuna (C), Sandra Nabweteme, Fauzia Najjemba, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa

SOURCE: FUFA.COM