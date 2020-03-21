Uganda bans all passenger flights

New Uganda 🇺🇬 #COVID19 measures

✳ All passenger planes prohibited

✳ Only cargo planes allowed in and out

✳ No entry into Uganda except by truck drivers by land and water from neigbouring countries

✳ No buses, no boda bodas to cross the borders

✳ No pedestrians walking into or out of Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government of Uganda has banned all passenger flights entering and leaving Uganda starting midnight Sunday. Also banned are entries into Uganda by anyone other than truck drivers, by land or water.

Previously Uganda was putting all passengers arriving under quarantine. Uganda has close to 2000 people under quarantine.

“No passenger planes will be allowed to land in Uganda or leave. Only cargo planes and their crew members will be allowed in the country. Meanwhile, those sneezing should keep away from the public,” President Museveni said as he announced additional measures to contain COVID-19.

He confirmed that, “humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward. This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are. We are not against anyone but this is about manageability.”

Uganda has not registered any corona virus case.

Measures

Prohibit all passenger planes Only cargo planes allowed in and out No entry into Uganda by land and water from neigbouring countries. Only cargo truck drivers No buses, no bodas to cross the borders No pedestrians walking into or out of Uganda