Uganda are U-20s CECAFA champions, heading for AFCON

CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup 2020

✳ Final – 🇺🇬 Uganda 4 🇹🇿 Tanzania 1

Arusha, Tanzania | THE INDEPENENT | Uganda’s U-20 team has whipped Tanzania 4-1 in the final of the 2020 CECAFA U-20 Challenge Cup played at the Black Rhino Academy sports center in Karatu.

The trophy aside, Uganda’s Hippos also earned a berth to the AFCON U-20 Championship that will be hosted in Mauritania. Uganda are now regional champions in four age group categories.

Uganda’s goals in the final were scored by Richard Basangwa, Steven Sserwadda, Ivan Bogere and Kenneth Semakula as the youngsters went on rampage in the game played today, Wednesday, 2nd December 2020.

Selemani Hamis got the only goal for the hosts who had won the tournament in 2019 after overcoming Kenya 1-0 in the final played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Uganda’s captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Azizi Kayondo and Ivan Bogere picked cautions.

Bogere finished as the tournament top scorer with five goals and South Sudan’s goalkeeper Simon Jackson was best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Uganda has further stamped authority of football dominance in the CECAFA region.

Uganda is the reigning CECAFA Champion in U-15 (boys), U-17 (Girls), U-17 (Boys), CECAFA Kagame Club Cup (KCCA Football Club) and the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup (Uganda Cranes).

Uganda U-20 XI Vs Tanzania: Jack Komakech (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Captain), Aziz Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Richard Basangwa (86′ Ivan Asaba), Najib Yiga (77′ Joseph Kizza Bukenya), Ivan Bogere, Steven Sserwadda (Faisal Wabyoona)

Subs Not Used: Denis Ssenyondwa Kaala (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Ashiraf Mulindi, Joseph Kafumbe, Raymond Onyai, Alpha Thierry Ssali

Uganda’s CECAFA RECORD IN PAST YEAR

CECAFA CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆💪💪

Uganda U15 (Boys) 🇺🇬

Uganda U17 (Girls) 🇺🇬

Uganda U17 (Boys) 🇺🇬

Uganda U20 (Men) 🇺🇬

@UgandaCranes (Senior Challenge Cup) 🇺🇬

@KCCAFC (Kagame Club Cup) 🇺🇬

SOURCE: FUFA.COM