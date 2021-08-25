Uganda Airlines to fly the A330neo to Nairobi this week

Thursday , December 16 2021
Lato Milk
The Independent August 25, 2021 Business, The News Today 1 Comment

Kampala, Uganda | AIRSPACE AFRICAFollowing the successful addition of its pair of A330-800s to its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC), Uganda Airlines is now embarking on marketing its new product across its network, according to a report by aviation website Airspace Africa.

This week on the 27 and 29th of August, travelers between Nairobi and Entebbe will have the opportunity to fly the carrier’s new wide body whose cabin features 20 full-flat, business-class beds, 28 premium-economy seats and 210 economy-class seats, totaling 258 seats.

The wide body is however being prepared to launch the Uganda Airlines long haul network with flights to Dubai first followed by London, Mumbai and Guangzhou.

