Uganda Airlines returns pilgrims from Mecca, another milestone to celebrate

COMMENT | Samson Tinka | On June 20th 2023, a colleague shared a video clip purportedly recorded by MP Nkunyingi Muwada and among his claims were that Uganda Airlines had fleeced Hajjis and Hajjatis meant to travel to Mecca for Hijja.

He claimed Uganda Airlines did not fly these Muslim brothers and sisters due to delayed or no Visas issued at the time of travel.

We all know this can never be a fault of Uganda Airlines or any other airline whatsoever. It is the responsibility of the passenger to come to an airport with all relevant travel documents.

Uganda Airline leadership opted not to respond to the MP’s video because it did not deserve any response. Where I come from there is a proverb that says” Ekishuba Kikakyera Kare amaziima gakitangayo” loosely translated as the “lie started its journey so early but the truth reached fast.”

Soon after, the return of close to 500 pilgrims, flown back by Uganda Airlines, was a polite rebuttal of the untrue allegations in the video.

Uganda Airlines, notwithstanding Mawanda’s video with uninformed content, once again delivered beyond expectations.

During COVID, the nation’s carrier went to West Africa and brought stranded Ugandans back to their motherland. Among the passengers during that time was a top official who had taken a trip to West Africa knowing that he would return on schedule, not expecting the shutdown that followed on 20th March 2020.

Among the pain points that this man suffered was his 4-year child who refused to feed, sleep until the father came back. Every moment of both of them on video call inflicted more pain than it eased. When these Ugandans returned, it was a like a second birth. I did witness this milestone.

The same airline went to Ethiopia to pick Ugandans who were stranded in Khartoum and other Sudan areas after the eruption war. The skies near Sudan were not safe but the flight was made to save fellow Ugandans. This was another milestone. I was present when the Airbus touched ground at airport and talked to those that returned. I only saw relief, resurrection and joy.

On 8th July at 6:00am, Uganda Airlines Airbus 5X-NIL operating as UR 4419 touched down at Entebbe International airport with 200 passengers, all pilgrims plus 12 cockpit and cabin crew team. There was live coverage of this event and most pilgrims were interviewed showed joy, love, comfort and appreciation.

Most fulfilling was the in-cabin service excellence and the professionalism exhibited by the cockpit team. I quote one pilgrim who said said that, “I measure the perfectness of the pilot by how they take off or land – and the captain in command was perfect.”

Early morning of 9th July 5X-NIL operating as UR4423 landed with 249 Pilgrims. The joy, happiness, songs, majestic walks were visible. The men and women donned in white attire carrying new korans in their hands hugged crew and ground staff of Uganda airlines. Salam TV was present again to have the live recording and broadcasting. Outside the airport terminal, UCAA had secured VIP parking and exclusively dedicated it to relatives and friends who had come to receive their people returning from Mecca.

At the conveyor belt, Muslims received water- ZAMZAM and their luggage in peace and jubilation. CAA and Uganda Airlines officials were present to ensure a smooth exit.

Immigration doubled its personnel at its booth to facilitate entry clearance. URA officials at CAPT doubled efforts in screening and clearing checked in bags. The whole airport was busy in welcoming the pilgrims. Why cant the nation at least celebrate this. Remember the Hijja is one of the 5 pillars of Islam and at least one is expected to make at least one’s time.

If there are milestones that Uganda Airlines have achieved since its inception in 2019, this ranks top. No pilgrim that had a complaint about Uganda Airlines. I remember sending a text to one of the UR executives that you have close to 500 free sales and marketing agents because of Hijja. The last time Uganda Airlines made this pilgrimage flight was in 1979.

Other airlines had dropped some pilgrimsat the airport but the pomp and the feeling was lukewarm compared to the treat the Uganda Airlines and UCAA offered.

Fellow Ugandans, let’s celebrate our milestones.

We can have different political parties but we have one Uganda. Its common in Uganda for wrong , ficticious, sensational news to run like wild fire but good news is shared in silence or not shared at all.

I saw some South Sudan pilgrims on a UR flight. They wished they had a national airline.

When shall we know when to celebrate the small achievements? Europe is where it is because, nationalism first, then color, parties, race, ethnicity etc secondary.

In Uganda, its which color of your party first yet we cannot eat the party nor use it to pay our children school fees. Developing Uganda benefits us all. Therefore, if there is anything that we can collectively support, lets do that first then we can retreat to our political colors with money in the pocket, bank and assets.

Uganda Airlines has made strides with 11 destinations and more coming on board in just under four years with two washout years of Covid19 lockdown. As a new airline, obstacles are many – some structural, technical, strategic, operational others financial.

Looking ahead, the 2024 Hijja will be the deal for Uganda Airlines.

T Associations that facilitate Hijja, please advise those wishing to be part of 2024 Hijja to apply for visas on time so that the MP Muwada does not get an opportunity to mislead the nation.

As a Ugandan patriot, I will continue to identify myself with Uganda airlines, I will use every space available for me to support it because I know a better Uganda today is good for my children and myself and a bad Uganda is bad for all of us notwithstanding the political colors we belong too.

****

Samson Tinka is a safety and security expert | tindsam@yahoo