Uganda Airlines latest move

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Airlines is set to start direct flights to Mumbai, India on 7th October 2023. Mumbai will bring the number of international flights by the national carrier to two after Dubai, with Guangzhou, China also planned in November, according to the management.

The airline, code UR will operate three flights a week from Entebbe for both Mumbai and Lagos, while the landing rights secured by UR in China in June last year could see the airline start with one weekly flight.

Currently, the national carrier flies to 13 destinations, 11 of them being regional (intra-Africa). The local aviation industry could get a further boost this year following the oversight audit of Entebbe International Airport this week by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).