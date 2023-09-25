Uganda Airlines latest move

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Airlines is set to start direct flights to Mumbai, India on 7th October 2023. Mumbai will bring the number of international flights by the national carrier to two after Dubai, with Guangzhou, China also planned in November, according to the management.
The airline, code UR will operate three flights a week from Entebbe for both Mumbai and Lagos, while the landing rights secured by UR in China in June last year could see the airline start with one weekly flight.
Currently, the national carrier flies to 13 destinations, 11 of them being regional (intra-Africa). The local aviation industry could get a further boost this year following the oversight audit of Entebbe International Airport this week by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
Allow me to suggest what type of aircraft fleet Uganda Airlines shout buy Airbus A350-900 series and 100 series and Boeing 787 -900 series for any continental flight we need to set our own standard of our fleet because with A350-900 to 1000 they can endure 20 hours besides the ETOP CLEARENCE IS 370 minutes absolutely we can do Auckland routes . Halifax, New York San Francisco Beijing and Melbourne or Canberra we can compete directly with likes of emirates Ethiopian Singapore Qatar and Qantas