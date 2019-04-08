Uganda Airlines firms up orders for Airbus A330neo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of Uganda, has firmed up its order for two A330-800 airliners, the latest version of the most popular A330 widebody airliner.

They become only the second airline to own the new aircraft. Kuwait Airways is the only other customer for the A330-800, with an order for eight.

According to a statement from Airbus, the planes will be fitted with the new Airspace by Airbus cabin. “The A330neo will bring a range of benefits to Uganda Airlines and its customers, offering unrivalled efficiencies combined with the most modern cabin.”