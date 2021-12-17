Uganda Airlines CEO Bamuturaki discusses network, fleet and strategic plans

Entebbe, Uganda | AIRSPACE AFRICA | Uganda Airlines is one of Africa’s youngest airline projects having launched operations in late 2019 and only this year being awarded by Ch-aviation with the accolade of “Airline with the youngest fleet in the world”.

Serving a Ugandan market that was on the up in 2019 and an East African aviation landscape that is very competitive, the first few years of the airline were always going to be interesting. However the COVID pandemic has spared no operator and Uganda airlines has itself had to go back to the drawing board and reinvent itself for post COVID-19 growth.

For the 190th episode of the Aviadev Insight Africa podcast, the largest and only podcast dedicated to African aviation, host and Aviadev CEO, Jon Howell extended the pleasure of Co-host duties to Airspace Africa CEO and publisher, Derek Nseko for the occasion of a chat to the Ag. CEO of Uganda Airlines, Jenifer Bamuturaki.

Jenifer was kind enough to offer great insights into her background, the Uganda airlines product, new partnerships, fleet and route plans as well as the airline’s position on a liberalized air transport market in Africa. It made for a good conversation, recorded by aviation website AIRSPACE.

CLICK TO READ FULL STORY