Uganda Air Cargo inaugurates new board of directors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja urged the new board of directors of Uganda Air Cargo Corporation (UACC) to work towards making it a competitive player in the air cargo industry.

He said this will help Uganda to take advantage of its business potential in the region.

Ssempijja made the remarks on Thursday during the inauguration of the new board members at UACC headquarters in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

“UACC remains one of our national strategic capabilities that requires our commitment and determination to remain efficiently operational,” Ssempija said.

Ssempijja underscored that achieving self-reliance is of prime importance for any developing country like Uganda as otherwise, it would increase the country’s dependence on foreign support.

“I wish to thank His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief for his strategic vision and emphasis on self-reliance. Indeed, it is clear that the only way we can position Uganda as an economic hub in the region is by developing critical infrastructure and investing in key enabling sectors such as communication, transport and aviation industry,” the Minister added.

Ssempijja commended the outgoing Board members for serving with utmost commitment and determination and the Management of UACC for keeping UACC afloat.