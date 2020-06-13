UGANDA: 694 total COVID cases

🔺 June 13th – new COVID-19 cases 8

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. This brings the number of cases confirmed in Uganda to 694 as of today.

The cases were part of 2,588 samples that were tested on Friday from different testing points in the country.

Four of the cases were truck drivers from Elegu and one from Mutukula. Two cases were contacts and alerts from Kyotera and one from Arua.

Of the total samples tested, 1,439 were picked from the different points of entry into the country and the rest from contacts and alerts within.