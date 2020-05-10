UGANDA: 61 truck drivers have tested positive so far

Malaba, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The cumulative number of foreign truck drivers confirmed with COVID-19 in Uganda rose to 61 Sunday, after the Ministry of health announced five more positive tests. The truck drivers now account for over 50% of Uganda’s positive tests, that stand at 121.

The new cases are two Ugandan and three Kenyan truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Malaba points of entry.

Of these, 31 truck drivers have returned to their respective countries while the rest are being treated in Uganda.

Following the increasing tests at the borders, and resultant delays, East African Community member states are considering the possibility of testing drivers before they embark on their journeys.

This was disclosed by President Yoweri Museveni while speaking at the second national prayers hosted at State House Entebbe on Saturday.

He said that the East African Community Leaders of Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan and Rwanda and Uganda are in talks to have a common position for drivers to be tested where they are coming from.

The statement came a day after Uganda announced 13 new COVID-19 infections, recorded among truck drivers.

This was the highest number of infections to be recorded by the country in one day, since the confirmation of the virus in March.

Uganda’s caseload now stands at 121 infections, a sizeable number from Kenyan and Tanzanian truck drivers who are entering the country through Malaba, Busia and Mutukula border posts.

Museveni said that instead of testing at the border, the joint teams of the four countries and their health teams will test the truck drivers before they take off from Nairobi and Mombasa.

According to the president, Uganda will insist that only tested drivers should be allowed to access the country. But he reiterated that the region cannot do away with truck drivers because they carry valuable merchandise.