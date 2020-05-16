UGANDA: 43 new COVID-19 cases

UPDATE UGANDA

🔸 43 new cases (truck drivers)

✳ 69,729 UG Tests done

✳ 203 Confirmed cases

✳ 63 Recoveries

✳ 0 deaths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A record 43 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Ministry Of Health on Friday, as Uganda’s tally rose to 203.

It is the highest number of COVID-19 positive tests in a day, and like in the past three days, all are truck drivers.

This is the fourth time in a week that a high figure is confirmed on a single day for Uganda, with the previous highest being Thursday’s 21, and 13 a day earlier.

The only positive for the country from the results was that tests from the community for a sixth straight day registered no positive.

The drivers are:

🔺Elegu border post: 15 Ugandans, 9 Kenyans,4 Eritreans

🔺Mutukula border post: 5 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian

🔺Malaba border post: 5 Kenyans, 2 Ugandans, 1 Burundian

1 nationality unknown