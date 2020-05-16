Saturday , May 16 2020
Covid-19 Image

UGANDA: 43 new COVID-19 cases

The Independent May 16, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, The News Today Leave a comment

TIMELY VISIT: Minister of Health Ruth Aceng early this month visited Elegu and discussed with border officials how to tighten checks for COVID 19. Fifteen cases were picked up from the border post today. PHOTO MOH

UPDATE UGANDA
🔸 43 new cases (truck drivers)
✳ 69,729 UG Tests done
✳ 203 Confirmed cases
✳ 63 Recoveries
✳ 0 deaths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A record 43 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Ministry Of Health on Friday, as Uganda’s tally rose to 203.

It is the highest number of COVID-19 positive tests in a day, and like in the past three days, all are truck drivers.

This is the fourth time in a week that a high figure is confirmed on a single day for Uganda, with the previous highest being Thursday’s 21, and 13 a day earlier.

The only positive for the country from the results was that tests from the community for a sixth straight day registered no positive.

The drivers are:

🔺Elegu border post: 15 Ugandans, 9 Kenyans,4 Eritreans
🔺Mutukula border post: 5 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian
🔺Malaba border post: 5 Kenyans, 2 Ugandans, 1 Burundian
1 nationality unknown

 

