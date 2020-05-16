UGANDA: 43 new COVID-19 cases

UPDATE UGANDA
🔸 43 new cases (truck drivers)
✳ 69,729 UG Tests done
✳ 203 Confirmed cases
✳ 63 Recoveries
✳ 0 deaths
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A record 43 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Ministry Of Health on Friday, as Uganda’s tally rose to 203.
It is the highest number of COVID-19 positive tests in a day, and like in the past three days, all are truck drivers.
This is the fourth time in a week that a high figure is confirmed on a single day for Uganda, with the previous highest being Thursday’s 21, and 13 a day earlier.
The only positive for the country from the results was that tests from the community for a sixth straight day registered no positive.
The drivers are:
🔺Elegu border post: 15 Ugandans, 9 Kenyans,4 Eritreans
🔺Mutukula border post: 5 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian
🔺Malaba border post: 5 Kenyans, 2 Ugandans, 1 Burundian
1 nationality unknown