Covid-19 Image

UGANDA: 40 new COVID cases

The Independent June 1, 2020

 

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 contact undergoing testing

UPDATE

🔺 May 31st – new COVID-19 cases 40
🔺 Total confirmed cases 453.
🔺 20 new cases are from South Sudan point of entry, 2 Mutukula, 1 Padea
🔺 17 new cases are contacts to previously confirmed truck drivers.

🔹31 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin
🔸Total Recoveries: 72
🔹Samples tested: 1,319

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Uganda has risen to 453 today after 40 samples tested positive yesterday.

23 of the new cases were from the 993 samples collected from the points of entry while 17 were from 326 samples from previous contacts.

Additionally 31 foreign drivers were sent back to their countries of origin.

