UGANDA: 4 new cases, 36 truck drivers sent back at border

UPDATE UGANDA

🔸 4 new cases

🔸 36 not allowed into country

✳ 264 Total Confirmed cases

✳ 63 Recoveries

✳ 0 deaths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four new COVID-19 cases have been recorded by the Ministry of Health. Two of the four confirmed cases were picked from the community during the ongoing Rapid Community Assessment while the other two are Ugandan truck drivers who entered the country through the Mutukula border post.

The two community cases include a 28-year-old male in Buikwe district, a contact of a positive truck driver and the other is a 26-year-old male from Kyambogo, also a contact of another truck driver. Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director-general of health services at the ministry of health says that the drivers were under quarantine.

Another 36 foreign truck drivers who tested positive were sent back to their countries in line with the country’s new guidelines and guidance from the President that only those who test negative should be allowed into the country. They include 17 Tanzanian Nationals, 15 Kenyans, 3 Eritreans and one Burundian.