Wednesday , May 20 2020
Airtel
Home / COVID-19 Updates / UGANDA: 4 new cases, 36 truck drivers sent back at border
Covid-19 Image

UGANDA: 4 new cases, 36 truck drivers sent back at border

The Independent May 20, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, Health, NEWS, The News Today 1 Comment

Trucks awaiting tests at Malaba. No entry to Uganda until results are back. FILE PHOTO

UPDATE UGANDA
🔸 4 new cases
🔸 36 not allowed into country
✳ 264 Total Confirmed cases
✳ 63 Recoveries
✳ 0 deaths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four new COVID-19 cases have been recorded by the Ministry of Health. Two of the four confirmed cases were picked from the community during the ongoing Rapid Community Assessment while the other two are Ugandan truck drivers who entered the country through the Mutukula border post.

The two community cases include a 28-year-old male in Buikwe district, a contact of a positive truck driver and the other is a 26-year-old male from Kyambogo, also a contact of another truck driver. Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director-general of health services at the ministry of health says that the drivers were under quarantine.

Another 36 foreign truck drivers who tested positive were sent back to their countries in line with the country’s new guidelines and guidance from the President that only those who test negative should be allowed into the country. They include 17 Tanzanian Nationals, 15 Kenyans, 3 Eritreans and one Burundian.

Tags

One comment

  1. Robert P Sombe
    May 20, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Why not adopt a cross border relay system? When we let our COVID free Ugandan truck drivers to go across borders, we expose them to the disease! Let’s not sacrifice our very own!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved