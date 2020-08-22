UGANDA: 318 new record COVID-19 cases

The 318 new record cases as follows:

🔺 Amuru Prisons: 154 (153 inmates, 1 prison staff)

🔺 136 contacts and alerts

✳ 65 from Kampala

✳ 14 from Kiryandongo

✳ 9 from Gulu

✳ 9 from Mbarara

✳ 8 from Kitgum

✳ 8 from Arua

✳ 7 from Wakiso

✳ 4 from Mbale

✳ 4 from Buikwe

✳ 2 from Masaka

✳ 1 from Bugiri, Jinja, Luweero, Manafwa, Masindi, Mityan

🔺 8 truck drivers

🔺 20 health workers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has today announced 318 new COVID-19 cases in Uganda making it the highest total recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic within the country.

Amidst the rising cases the Ministry of Health has mentioned several institutions including; Malaysia Furnishing, Royal Pharma, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, IGG, KCCA,Toyota, NRM Secretariat, Eagle Holdings, Megha Industries, media houses (New Vision, NBS,NTV,BBS) and other private hospitals which have reported clusters.

This highlights the need to ensure that workplaces strictly observe the Standard Operating Procedures and Infection, Prevention and Control measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Uganda also recorded 1 COVID-19 death, a 49 year old male from Mbale district bringing the total cumulative COVID-19 deaths to 20.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is 2,166.