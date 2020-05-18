UGANDA: 21 new COVID-19 cases

UPDATE UGANDA

🔸 21 new cases (truck drivers)

✳ 248 Confirmed cases

✳ 63 Recoveries

✳ 0 deaths

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Another 21 truck drivers have tested positive for coronavirus disease COVID-19 according to results released by the health ministry this morning. This brings the number of confirmed cases to 248.

At least 17 out of the 21 cases were collected at the Elegu point of entry, three were from Mutukula and one from Malaba. The tests were part of 1,071 that were carried out on Sunday. Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director-General of Health Services says the delay in releasing the results was caused by a late start of testing at the Central Public Health Laboratory.

“Samples from truck drivers had to be sorted appropriately and divided between the Uganda Virus Research Institute and the National Health Laboratory Services by the laboratory teams for quick turn around. Testing at NHLS begun at 7:30 pm yesterday evening hence the delay in reporting results,” Dr Mwebesa said.

He adds that the health ministry is working towards installing Genexpert machines at points of entry in order to ensure that results are released on time. This will make sure that drivers know their COVID-19 status before they are allowed to enter the country.

NHLS is one of eight laboratories that will be testing for COVID-19 in the country. Testing at NHLS will be carried out using the Cobas 8800 which has the capacity to carry out 192 tests per hour. The laboratory yesterday received 15,000 PCR tests.