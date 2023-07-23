UDB’s Patricia Ojangole wins sustainability award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Development Bank’s Managing Director, Patricia Ojangole has for the third year running won the Sustainability Leader of the Year Award at the prestigious Annual Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards.

The recognition is given to individuals or institutions that demonstrate commitment to creating value for all their stakeholders and protecting the environment. “The Uganda Development Bank Limited has positioned itself as one of the key drivers of sustainable development and on behalf of its government, it is responsible for financing sustainable industrialization of the country among others.

It is at the forefront of implementing the rigorous sustainability standards that are based on the principle of making profits while working within the planetary boundaries, serving society, and helping to create and endure a sustainable economy that is environmentally and climate-friendly,” Arshad Rab, the Chairman of the International Council of Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative and CEO of European Organisation for Sustainable Development explained at the Award ceremony that was held in Germany last week. Ojangole said, “This is a testament and a stamp of excellence in the Bank’s commitment towards sustainable banking and finance.

Winning the Sustainability Leader of the Year demonstrates the Bank’s intentional effort to prioritize and mainstream holistic sustainability in our practices.”