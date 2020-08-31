UCU vice chancellor roots for an industrial park on Ntaawo land

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Aaron Mushengyezi, the new Vice-Chancellor of Uganda Christian University, Mukono is fronting the establishment of an industrial park on the controversial Church land at Ntaawo, in Mukono Central Division.

The land measuring about 649 acres was donated to Bishop Tucker Theological College in 1939 by the family of the late Ham Mukasa. The donation was endorsed by Governor and it was authenticated, as a freehold facility. In 2010, the Church of Uganda transferred the land to UCU Holdings Ltd as part of efforts to build an endowment under the university.

But over the years, illegal squatters and people claiming to be landowners have constructed houses in the area in a hurry while being hostile towards the registered landowners, Uganda Christian University Holdings. Since 2013 there has been forceful entry and retainer of portions of land, fencing them off and delivering building materials. A recent investigation by the State House anti-corruption unit found that trespassers have in some cases erected illegal structures while claiming political support. Many of them claimed to be bibanja holders yet they do not have any documentation to prove their interest in the said land.

Dr Mushengyezi who was installed as the 3rd Vice-Chancellor on Sunday noted that while his predecessors had planned to transform the land into a self-contained village with administrative structures and an agricultural centre, It continues to be encumbered, threatening all Programmes by the Church and the University.

He explains that since their dream has been not forthcoming, yet the land continues to be threatened by encroachers, he will now front the idea of developing the land together with Namanve Industrial Park Management to see the land also turned into a park.

Meanwhile, Dr Mushengyezi promised to continue the university vision of training clergy and other church workers, setting up a separate structure for ordinands to hold silent prayers and meditation, Generating more streams of income, constructing decent staff apartments, increasing staff salaries and widening the e-learning management system.

The Rev Dr John Senyonyi Ssenyonyi, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor implored his successor to maintain the universities core values.

Meanwhile, the Right Rev Prof Alfred Olwa from Lango Diocese has been named the new Chairperson of the University Council replacing the Right Rev Dr Sheldon Mwesigwa.

At the function on Sunday, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu appealed to the new leadership of the university to portray humility during their term of service.

URN