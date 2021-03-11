UCU to host national track and field trials

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Athletics Federation has finally secured a venue for the 3rd National Track and Field competition. The competition will take place on Saturday at Uganda Christian University.

In January, the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) called off the First National Track and Field trials due to the lack of a venue. The event had been scheduled originally at Namboole stadium or Kyambogo University’s grass track.

But Namboole stadium was a holding health facility for Covid-19 patients while at Kyambogo, the Electoral Commission had set up the national voting tally centre.

UAF’s publicity secretary Namayo Mawerere in a press release said that Uganda Christian University accepted to host the competition.

“Uganda Christian University has finally salvaged the national competition offering free access to its marram running track on March 13, 2021,” Mawerere said.

The events will include 100m, 400m, 800m, 1,500m, 5000m, javelin, shot put and long jump, according to Mawerere, over 150 athletes have registered online to compete in the one-day competition that is scheduled to start at 11.00 am and conclude by 2.00 pm.

The event will mark the first track and field competition this season (2021) after the abortion of two initial events – 1st and 2nd National trails. However, the federation has so far organized two events including the National cross country in Tororo and half Marathon in Jinja.

URN