UCU graduates first cohort of medicine, dentistry Programme

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first cohort of students in the Bachelor of Medicine and Dentistry Program has graduated from Uganda Christian University-UCU.

At Friday’s ceremony, 45 students graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery and nine students with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgery. They were among the 1002 students who received their degrees on Friday at the University’s 24th graduation ceremony.

Since the inception of the two programmes in 2017, they have faced several challenges with the inspection bodies which over time during various reviews challenged the university’s human resources, infrastructure, research, and innovation at the departments.

For instance, in February 2020, the East African Community- EAC Joint National Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Council conducted a joint inspection of the medical and dental schools and teaching hospitals in Uganda and observed several gaps that would hinder the production of well-qualified medical officers and dental surgeons before halting further enrollment of students.

The Dean School of Dentistry, Dr. James Magara said that the university administration persevered and put in place infrastructure that was recommended by the inspection bodies.

The inspectors recommended the separation of the two schools, improving the staffing levels besides equipping the department with vital apparatus such as the dental chairs which Dr. Magara says have all been put in place.

He said that all the graduates from the school will be recognized within the EAC medical and dental school partner states.

The Dean School of Medicine, Dr. Gerald Tumusiime said that the school has established enough infrastructure and equipment to enable learning.

The University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Aaron Mushengyezi applauded parents and guardians for supporting the university. He was also grateful to the deans of medicine and dental surgery for ensuring the graduation of the first batch of students.

29 students received first-class degrees with the overall best student, Yohana Eyob Ghebrekristos, an Eritrean national, a student of Dental Surgery who scored a cumulative grade point average-CGPA of 4.71.

Wilson Wanyama emerged as the best male student with a CGPA of 4.64 in a Bachelor of Development and Social Entrepreneurship. Among the graduates, 444 students were male and 562 female.

The ceremony was presided over by the University Vice Chancellor, The Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, who is also the Archbishop Church of Uganda.

URN