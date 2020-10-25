UCU extends online semester registration

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Christian University-UCU has extended the deadline for the registration of continuing and new students by one week.

Registration for UCU online academic semester ended on Friday, October 23. About 50 students among others who attended the zoom meeting on Friday pleaded with the university administration to extend the registration deadline after failing to adopt use of the university management information system- MIS to submit registration requirements.

Continuing students are required to submit all their A level academic documents, National Identity Card and a bank slip indicating payment of 45 percent tuition and functional fees for verification.

Joy Mutungi an undergraduate student says she submitted her academic credentials on the MIS system but her account has never been updated.

“Some of us submitted all what is required on time but the system has captured nothing. It will be hurting to lock us out.” Mutungi notes.

Frank Mwesezi a postgraduate student notes that they are still constrained by lack of funds to meet the required percentage for tuition.

“Many of our colleagues are concerned, their parents and guardians are not in position to pay even a single coin. The university should allow them register as they look for money to clear than letting them go for a dead year.” Mwesezi.

The Director in- charge of Admission and Students Records Christa Oluka says reviews for registration are made to ensure that students who had already prepared their credentials in time but failed to submit them online are not left out.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic Affairs Dr John Kitayimbwa says students should endeavour to use the extended time to conclude the registration process.

Meanwhile, students are struggling to register due to the poor internet connectivity and lack of access to computers.

URN