UCU canons defeat city oilers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Christian University (UCU) Canons defeated City Oilers 78-73 in game six of the National Basketball League finals.

The UCU Canons who had initially trailed 3-1 in the best of seven finals on Friday night levelled the series 3-3 in a tooth and nail game played at the fully packed Lugogo MTN Arena.

UCU needed a win to extend their championship campaign, and they didn’t disappoint, taking on the nine-man Oilers right from the first quarter to the end of the fourth quarter.

The Mukono based side made their intention known right from the first quarter as they shocked the defending champions 19-5. Oilers led put up a strong fight in the second quarter as 25-19.

In the third quarter, back from the locker room, the two teams played to their best but UCU led the quarter with a slim 20-19.

UCU maintained their energy and composure to stop the Oilers 24-20 giving them their third win of the best of 7 final series.

Although he was ejected four minutes before the end of the game for accumulating five fouls, David Kongor Deng scored 15 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists. This was followed by skilful player Baale Fayed and centre Titus Lual who both added 11 points for UCU.

For the Oilers side, James Okello’s 27 points and 10 rebounds could not save them from the loss.

The win now ties the series, and any of the two teams now have a chance to be crowned champions if they win the next game to be played on Sunday.

City Oilers are the sixth time defending champions of the National Basketball League, if they are to win this finals, it will be their 7th, while UCU it will be their first championship.

******

URN