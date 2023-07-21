Ubuntu rebrands to TowerCo of Africa Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ubuntu Towers Uganda has announced the successful completion of its rebranding to TowerCo of Africa Uganda, which is 90% owned by TowerCo of Africa (TOA), a fully owned subsidiary of AXIAN Telecom. Under a new identity, the company will forge ahead with its journey towards redefining connectivity in Uganda.

Geoffrey Donnels Oketayot, CEO at TowerCo of Africa Uganda, said: “We are thrilled to officially unveil TowerCo of Africa Uganda and embark on this exciting next chapter in what has been a very fulfilling journey. Our rebranding represents a transfer of the positive legacy from Ubuntu Towers to the TowerCo of Africa brand. It also marks an important milestone in our evolution, which is punctuated by our ambition to be the best green passive infrastructure solutions provider in Uganda.”

At a celebratory event on Thursday graced by the Uganda State Minister of ICT, Joyce Juliet Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, and other dignitaries as well as business leaders, the TowerCo of Africa Uganda team reflected on the market impact the company has had since it was founded in 2020. They also thanked the partners who have been instrumental in accelerating the benefits realised by the Ugandan people.

“We are immensely grateful for the support of our employees, customers, business partners, industry bodies and government in helping to shape the socio-economic impact of TowerCo of Africa Uganda. We remain committed to delivering exceptional telecommunications solutions that catapult communities, businesses, and the economy towards meaningful growth,” concluded Oketayot.

TowerCo of Africa Uganda has rolled out towers across approximately 360 sites – nearly all of them equipped with hybrid energy solutions – and expects this number to grow significantly in the coming years.

Stephane Beuvelet, CEO of TowerCo of Africa, added: “TowerCo of Africa’s infrastructure investments are contributing to various sectors such as education, e-health, e-farming, logistics, and transport – amongst others. We are delighted to collaborate with compelling partners to deliver enhanced services as we work towards a better-connected, sustainable Uganda. We feel privileged to operate in a market where the regulation is progressive, and its people, ambitious and innovative. This fuels our confidence for the country’s ability to become a leading player in green powered passive telecoms infrastructure.”

TowerCo of Africa Uganda will continue to be run by its highly experienced management team, including the co-founders Geoffrey Donnels Oketayot (CEO), George Ssamula (CLO), and Ronald Onzia (COO), Mark Otai (CFO) and Harold Luzinda (CCO) – who collectively have over 25 years of experience in different fields, including engineering, business, operations management, and law. With a visionary leadership team at the helm, TowerCo of Africa Uganda is poised to shape the future of sustainable passive telecoms infrastructure and drive Uganda’s ascent as a trailblazer in the digital age.

A subsidiary of Axian Telecom, TowerCo of Africa (TOA) is one of Africa’s fastest growing tower infrastructure companies with operations in Madagascar, Uganda, the DRC and Tanzania.