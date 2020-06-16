UBTEB to release examination results on Wednesday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB will tomorrow release results of 21,190 students that sat for examinations last year.

However, unlike last year when the examination body invited some of the candidates and principles of colleges, this year because of avoiding the spread of COVID-19 only 15 people have been invited.

Narasi Kambaho, the public relations officer at UBTEB says they decided the results will be released early enough to give students the chance to apply to join other institutions of learning. He however stresses that few people have been invited to attend the ceremony.

“Previously we could invite as many as 200 people but we have been forced to cut down on numbers due to the ministry of health gathering guidelines. We consulted with the ministry of education and agreed to have few people attend,” said Kambaho.

The 15 invited people include: the minister of education for higher learning, two representatives of the examination board and five members of the UBTEB secretariat.

The results to be released belong to 4,810 females and 16,380 males who sat for examinations for the National Technical Certificate Programmes, Business programmes and Physic and Biological Sciences. The candidates sat for the examinations at 556 examination centers.

Candidates who will be receiving their diplomas will be able to apply for degrees at higher institutions of learning. Those with certificates will be able to apply for diplomas once schools and education institutions re-open.

