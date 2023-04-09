UBTEB Nov/Dec 2022 results out

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board – UBTEB on 5th April 2023 released the Nov/Dec 2022 end-of-programme and modular examinations results.

The event was officiated by the Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni.

UBTEB Executive Secretary, Onsesmus Oyesigye noted that a total of 72,247 (21,641 females and 50,606 males) candidates were registered for the assessments.

From this, he said 34,736 (48%) registered for the End of module assessment and 37,511 (52%) for the End of programme examinations.

“Out of the total 72,247 candidates who registered for the end of the programme and modular assessments, 66,954 (92.7%) turned up for examinations while 5,293 (7.3%) were absent in one or more modules.”

The registered candidates from 600 examination centres were to sit different programme categories including; Advanced Craft Programme, Technical National Certificate- End of programme, Technical National Certificate -Modular Assessment, Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate- End of programme, Uganda Community Polytechnic Certificate Modular Assessment, Business Diploma & Certificate Programmes and Physical and Biological Sciences Diploma & Certificate programmes.

Oyesigye says that out of the 66,954 candidates who sat for examinations, 52,373 (78.2%) successfully acquired all competencies in their respective trades.

Female candidates contributed 15,705 (30%) compared to their male counterparts who contributed 36,668 (70%).