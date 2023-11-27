UBOS, URA and BOU to cooperate on statistics of economy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Top national economic statistics generating agencies have come together to form a single platform that would ensure accurate and more acceptable indicators.

Apart from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), the other major producers of national statistics are the Bank of Uganda (BOU) and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), whose reports are consumed by various sectors including research, media, investors and global agencies like the World Bank.

But these statistics have always drawn critical reactions from the public and global agencies, over accuracy and genuineness. The new platform dubbed the National Balance of Payments Committee, aims to erase any contradictions.

According to Milly Isingoma, the Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank, the forum will be charged with ensuring that accurate, more timely and comprehensive statistics are produced.

Aliziki Kauda, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics-UBOS, said there is more need for accurate and timely release of statistical data especially due to the growing use of social media and other digital means of accessing and discussing data. Otherwise, according to her, the statistics become useless.

The agencies came under criticism from different sectors, especially the media, for either delaying or refusing to release or allow access to information when needed. They however said that where there is delay or reluctance in releasing data, either it is hard to get it, or the agencies are not confident of their accuracy especially if it is sourced from other areas.

One of the most difficult areas to compile accurate data is the agriculture sector. This is because even the farmers cannot tell how much they have produced since, in most cases, the first harvest is for immediate home consumption before harvesting for storage, processing or sale.

There have also been conflicting statistics on imports and exports depending on who is producing and releasing them. An example is the gold exports where the Uganda Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development usually give different data, one based on declarations of exports, and another on the production activities.

Emmanuel Ssemambo, the Director of External Statistics at the Bank of Uganda says it is for this reason that the committee will be co-opting other government agencies depending on the need. UBOS will chair the committee, with the Central Bank as Secretary.

****

URN