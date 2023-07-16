UBOS pushes for a new Census date

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), a body mandated to provide and maintain the National statistical system, asked for more time to prepare for the forthcoming National Housing and Population Census 2023.

On addressing the press in Kampala at UBOS headquarters, Godfrey Nabongo the Deputy Executive Director of the Statistical body revealed that they have concluded most of the pre-census activities but need some reasonable time to conclude the procurement process of tablets which are key items in the enumeration exercise.

“Funds for undertaking the census have been secured by UBOS from the government (ministry of finance) and the remaining part is publicity, procurement, recruitment and training of census staff which is already underway.”

“A little work remains to be done and the question remains is whether we can do the census in August. The key issue now is the procurement of tablets and we are beginning to see the date of August not feasible.”

Nabongo says that they are currently working on the report which they will present to the Ministry of Finance and Cabinet to get be given new dates on which they will conduct the census.