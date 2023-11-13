UBL launches new flavor for Uganda Waragi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |Uganda Breweries Limited, the makers of Uganda’s gin, Uganda Waragi have revealed their new premium limited flavor of Uganda Waragi – Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger.

This exceptional and exclusive edition brings a burst of refreshing flavors to the renowned classic, promising to create unforgettable moments for consumers.

The new flavor is a refreshing twist on the classic Uganda Waragi, specially crafted to bring a burst of flavor and vibrancy to moments of celebration, created for limitless Ugandans for a limited period of time. The limited-edition Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger is priced competitively to ensure accessibility to a wide range of consumers.

This flavor will only be available for one year. Uganda Waragi Lemon and Ginger is set to connect people, spark conversations, and create special moments of enjoyment over the year it is available. “Uganda Breweries Limited invites everyone to embrace this limited edition and celebrate the distinctiveness it brings to their lives,” the company said on Nov.9.