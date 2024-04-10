UBL commissions Sh37b biomass plant, to reduce carbon emissions by 92%

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has commissioned its state-of-the-art UGX 37 billion biomass plant, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s commitment to sustainability while demonstrating dedication to reducing its carbon footprint.

Speaking during the biomass commissioning on Tuesday, UBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo said, “Today with the launch of this Biomass plant, we have come closer to realizing this goal, with the plant reducing our carbon emissions by 92%; 8000 tonnes of CO2 per year.”

He said that as a responsible corporate citizen, UBL remains steadfast in pursuing sustainable practices and initiatives that benefit society and the environment.

The facility represents a substantial investment by UBL and excellent progress in their decarbonising journey as envisaged in their Society 2030: Spirit of Progress sustainability action plan. Powered by locally sourced biomass materials, the plant also exemplifies UBL’s dedication to harnessing sustainable manufacturing while offering livelihood opportunities to local communities.

The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, said that by investing in biomass plant, UBL is not only reducing its carbon footprint but also contributing to the country’s energy security and economic growth.

She said the biomass project aligns with Uganda’s National Development Plan and Vision 2040, which prioritises sustainable development and environmental conservation.

“This project will not only create jobs and stimulate economic activity but also promote the use of clean energy, which is essential for mitigating the impacts of climate change. Uganda has increased its ambition to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 22% to 24.7% in the new climate change plan that presents the country’s intention to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, deal with the effects of climate change, and fulfill aspirations of the Paris Agreement,” said Nankabirwa.

Diageo Africa’s President Dayalan Nayager said the biomass plant is within the organization’s promise to accelerate to a low-carbon world, in which it is committed to only using renewable energy by 2030 through becoming net zero carbon in our operations.

He said the organisation is also committed to reducing its value chain carbon emissions by 50% and using renewable energy across all our direct operations.

“The Biomass plant, we are happy to report, has already reduced our carbon emissions by nearly 92%. We have not only done this in Uganda but have collectively invested over £180m into green energy and water recovery solutions across Africa,” said Nayager.

The UBL Board Chairman Jimmy Mugerwa said, “Uganda Breweries Limited is the one of few companies in Uganda that has an investment of such a scale designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the production processes. We urge all organizations across Uganda to emulate what Uganda Breweries is doing here today in their various operations and call upon government to continue supporting these sustainability initiatives.”

“As a brewery, we already work closely with different ministries like the Ministry Water and Environment, Finance Ministry, Trade and Agriculture ministries and these collaborations have fostered the work that we do not only in replenishing the environment.”