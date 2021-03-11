UBL announces Shs 2.1Bn national promotion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Breweries Limited has announced a national consumer promotion named “Kyusa Levo” through which consumers around the country will stand a chance to win cash prizes worth Shs 2.1 billion. The promotion is part of the company’s 75th year anniversary celebrations.

To participate, customers who purchase a 200ml bottle of Uganda Waragi, Bond 7 and V&A will check under the closure for a code. Consumers will then dial *255*23# and follow prompts to stand a chance to win.

Rhona Namanya, the company’s spirits marketing manager said: “2020 was a tough year for many of us as we tried to navigate the conditions brought about by the coronavirus global pandemic. Many of us are trying to recover and need an extra boost to ‘Kyusa Levo’. As we celebrate 75 years of existence, we find it appropriate to give back to our consumers and help them achieve their ambitions through this campaign.”

The promotion will run for three months from March 9 to June 9, 2021. The available cash prizes range from Shs 5,000 to Shs 750 000. The ultimate grand prize is Shs 75 million. A total of 200,000 consumers countrywide will be rewarded.