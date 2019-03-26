UBC journalist seeks sh340M compensation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deogratious Peter Otai, a Uganda Broadcasting Corporation-UBC journalist accusing retired Major General Matayo Kyaligonza and his guards of assaulting him, is seeking sh340 million in compensation.

The guards are Corporal Peter Bushindiki and Private John Robert Okurut. They are jointly sued with the Attorney General.

In his suit before the Civil Division of High Court, Otai through his lawyers of Kiiza and Mugisha Advocates is seeking sh200 million for psychological torture, stress, inhumane treatment, humiliation and other human rights violations.

He also wants sh 80 million as punitive damages and another sh 60 million for aggravated damages. The incident stems from a February 24th, 2019 incident in a Seeta in Mukono district.

Otai explains that on the said date he went to withdraw money from the Centenary Bank Automatic Teller Machine.

He explains that after making his transaction, he saw someone he suspected to be from Burundi assaulting a Traffic Police Officer identified as Esther Namaganda.

According to Otai, being a journalist he tried to find out what was happening so as to write a story. He says that found Corporal Peter Bushindiki and John Robert Okurut manhandling Namaganda by the neck.

Otai reportedly told the trio that what was happening couldn’t be tolerated in the country as it amounts to gender violence. He says that it is at this point that the guards dashed to their vehicle and picked up bayonets to cut him.

Otai took pictures of the incident prompting the military guards to attack him. The application is supported by Otai’s affidavit and that of Arnold Mukose, the Secretary for Human Rights in Uganda Journalist’s Association.

“Currently I’m living in fear when I go to sleep, I get nightmares of torture from security operatives “, reads Otai’s affidavit in part.

Adding that, “Even when I hear something hitting the wall, the door creaking, dogs barking and windows shuttering and screeching. I’m forced to sit awake on my bed almost the entire night engulfed by fear”.

Otai also alleges that he has received many calls from his relatives advising him to give up his quest for justice because they believe that, “military officers in Uganda are untouchable and not even Uganda’s Courts can hold them accountable”.

Both Corporal Peter Bushindiki and Private John Robert Okurut were picked up by the military last month but have never been arraigned in court.

Kyaligonza walked freely after recording a statement at Police Headquarters in Kampala.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Justice Mike Chibita has since returned Kyaligonza’s case file citing lack of crucial information from witnesses.

Court has summoned Kyaligonza, his guards and Attorney general to file their defense within two weeks before the matter is fixed for hearing.

****

URN