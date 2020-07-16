UBA Uganda appoints new CEO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pan-African lender, United Bank for Africa, Uganda, has appointed Chioma Mang as the new Chief Executive Officer to replace John Agoreyo.

Agoreyo, who has been at the helm of the lender for the last four years, has seen UBA Uganda move from a loss making entity to profits.

The lender last year recorded Shs 8bn net profit since it became profitable four years ago. UBA entered Ugandan market in 2008. However, it remains unclear for Agoreyo’s exit at UBA Uganda or his next assignment.

UBA Uganda said in statement on July.16 that Chioma Mang has over 30 years’ experience in banking. Prior to this role, she was the CEO of UBA Gabon and UBA Liberia.

“The new appointment represents further strategic recognition of the growth of UBA’s business in Uganda and its critical importance to the UBA Group,” the lender said.

UBA is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions with operations in 20 countries and 3 global financial centers: London, Paris and New York.

The bank provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge products such as the first ever banking chat bot in Africa, LEO.