UBA members visit Raxio data centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) members made an exploratory visit to Raxio’ state-of-the-art data centre in Namanve Business Industrial Park on July 26

The visit aimed to delve into the advanced technology and infrastructure underpinning the seamless and secure banking services offered to customers nationwide. During the visit, the delegation from UBA had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the innovative data centre solutions that empower Raxio to maintain high data security standards, scalability, and uninterrupted operations.

“Partnering with members of the Uganda Bankers Association provides us an opportunity to educate and empower their organizations to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge technology,” said James Byaruhanga of Raxio Data Centre. The data centre tour showcased the sophisticated infrastructure, robust data backup and disaster recovery capabilities, and adherence to industry-leading security standards, ensuring that customer data is always safeguarded.