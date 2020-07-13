UBA Group appoints new deputy MD for Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nigerian-based United Bank for Africa Plc. has appointed Oliver Alawuba as deputy Managing Director in charge of Africa businesses. The lender operates in 20 African countries including Uganda.

Also appointed is Ayoku Liadi as deputy managing director in charge of UBA Nigeria.

The lender said in a statement that the creation of the new positions, reporting to Group CEO, Kennedy Uzoka, represents further strategic recognition of the growth of UBA’s pan-African business, now representing in excess of 40% of Group revenue, and the critical importance of Nigeria, the Group’s largest market.

Commenting on the appointments, Group Chairman Tony Elumelu said: “In 2005, we set out our pan-African vision. Fifteen years later, we are present in 20 African countries, serving over 20 million clients, leveraging our service culture and technology platform, to provide an integrated and seamless customer offering across the continent.”

“In Africa, we lead in innovation and service, whilst our International Business, operating from New York, Paris and London, provides global and African clients access to treasury, trade finance and corporate banking products, uniquely tailored to the African opportunity.

“These senior appointments represent our commitment to optimise our management structure to best serve our clients and drive our business success,” he added.

Oliver Alawuba has worked with the UBA Group for almost 20 years and was appointed in January 2020, CEO for the Group’s Africa operations.

He previously held the role as CEO of UBA in Ghana and more recently, as Regional CEO for UBA in Anglophone Africa.

Ayo Liadi joined the UBA Group in 2014 and was appointed the Executive Director of Lagos and West bank in Nigeria, two years later.