UAP Old Mutual scoops two awards at FiRe Awards

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | UAP Old Mutual Insurance Uganda Limited was immersed in a wave of excitement and jubilation at the 13th annual Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards held November 1st 2023.

The night was nothing short of spectacular for UAP Old Mutual as two prestigious awards were attained. The awards included ”Insurance Company with the Best Report and ‘Most Improved Report.’ These accolades not only celebrate the company’s outstanding performance but also stand as a testament to the unwavering commitment to ESG values.

Organized by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants Uganda (ICPAU), in partnership with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), and the New Vision, this event marked a pivotal moment.

The FiRe Awards are a pivotal annual event on Uganda’s corporate calendar. They were introduced in 2011 to enhance the quality of financial and business reporting in Uganda by encouraging the implementation of financial reporting standards. They are a recognition and reward system that spans across private, public, and non-profit sectors, based on their adherence to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the adoption of emerging best practices in corporate reporting.

“The overarching aim of the 2023 FiRe awards is effective communication of financial and business information, showing best practices in financial reporting and promoting and institutionalizing transparency in the corporate reporting process,” Josephine Okui Ossiya emphasized, President ICPAU, in her remarks at the event.

This year’s FiRe Awards theme was ‘ESG: Reporting as Brand Storytelling.’ The underlying message was crystal clear – the world is increasingly looking towards organizations to address Environmental, Social, and Governance issues. The focus is not only to build a better reputation but also enhancing performance and embracing transparency in operations.

Commenting further on this, Stephen Ineget, Chairperson of the FiRe awards stated in his remarks, “ESG is an external investment framework with three pillars, Environmental, Social and Governance which assists companies in identifying and addressing potential risks and enhancing long term value creation.”

The CEO of Capital Markets Authority, Keith Kalyegira further illuminated, “This year’s theme holds profound importance. Reporting on ESG matters not only aligns companies with sustainable and ethical principles but also shapes their brand narrative. In today’s interconnected world, investors, stakeholders, and the public are increasingly interested in how organizations contribute to a sustainable future, treat their employees, and uphold ethical governance. By reporting on ESG, companies are not just disclosing data; they are narrating their commitment to making a positive impact on society and the environment.”