UAE gets COVID-19 vaccine

Dubai, UAE | Xinhua | The United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday received COVID-19 vaccine.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter that “while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today, we wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE.”

UAE announced on Tuesday 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 136,149.

At the same time, 1,466 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 133,490, UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

It also confirmed six more deaths, pushing the country’s death toll to 503.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases. It has been showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

On Feb. 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colors of China’s national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.

Xinhua